Whiskey & Music

I was looking through our music library on our computers this morning when I ran across the word whiskey. And there are an awful lot of songs about that type of booze. I seem to remember when I was a kid that most "whiskey songs" were sad. You can still get some of that with " Whiskey Lullaby" or Stapelton's "Tennessee Whiskey".

But look at all of the pro whiskey songs out there. "Whiskey If You Were a Woman", "The Whiskey Ain't Workin' Anymore", or "Sunshine & Whiskey".

Hank Jr's "Whiskey Bent And Hell Bound" was always one of my favorites. It featured the lyric "I have loved some ladies and I have loved Jim Beam. And they both tried to kill me in 1973." Classic country jukebox material right there.

Willie Nelson starts all of his concerts with "Whiskey River". And if you listen to it, it's kind of sad. But many audience members have been drinking whiskey, so they all cheer and sing along. He also sang "Whiskey For My Men, Beer For My Horses".

You can go a little darker with George Thorogood's "I Drink Alone". He gets brand-specific. He is also known to have ordered "One Bourbon, One Shot, One Beer".

Brooks and Dunn had a great song with "Whiskey Under The Bridge". As was Toby Keith's "Whiskey Girl".

Jack Daniels seems to be the most sung-about brand.

I'm sure that there are just as many songs about beer. But I noticed that I couldn't come up with a single song about vodka. Heck, even gin got a mention in Merle's "Misery & Gin".