Let Coronavirus Teach You to Be More Prepared

I hope everybody learns from this lockdown that we're experiencing. I hope that when everything opens back up people are better prepared for other events just like this one. Obviously, everybody should keep more toilet paper on hand. Buy more cans of soup or ravioli. If you are somebody who enjoys recreational shooting, stock up while ammunition is plentiful. This won't last much longer, hopefully. And soon it will be a distant memory. Until the next one Be. Prepared.