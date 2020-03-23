Shopping Hours for “At-Risk” Groups at Billings’ Stores

Many grocery, discount, and hardware stores are announcing shopping hours for those who are elderly, pregnant, or have other underlying issues that make them "at-risk" for the COVID-19 virus

Here are the Billings stores that have announced special shopping hours:

Albertsons is reserving 7am to 9am on Tuesday's and Thursday's for senior citizens, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems.

Walmart will be open for seniors 60 and older on Tuesday's from 6am to 7am, through April 28. This is one hour before stores open to general public.

Target (WEST) will open on Wednesday's from 7am to 8am for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Target (HEIGHTS) will open on Wednesday's from 8am to 9am for the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Costco will be open Tuesday's and Thursday's from 8am to 9am for members who are over 60, have physical disabilities, are pregnant.

Laurel IGA is open Tuesday from 7am to 9am for senior citizens and immunocompromised.

Billings Hardware will be open Tuesday's from 8am to 9am for senior citizens, pregnant women, and immunocompromised.

Big Lots is open 9am to 10am, Monday through Friday, for seniors and those with compromised immune systems.

