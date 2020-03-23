Winter Weather Advisory Begins 6pm Tuesday (3/24), Billings 2-3″

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southwestern Yellowstone County that begins Tuesday (3/24) at 6pm, and runs through 3pm on Wednesday (3/25).

Billings is expected to get 2-3 inches of accumulation through Wednesday afternoon, 4-6 inches possible in Red Lodge.

Additional hazard concerns from the N.W.S:

Travel could be difficult Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, especially along I-90 west of Billings, Highway 191 north of Big Timber, and Highway 212 around Red Lodge.

The Weather Channel forecast for Billings shows 1-3" of snow possible Tuesday night (3/24), a 40 percent chance of morning flurries on Wednesday (3/25), and a 30 percent chance of more snow on Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper 40's to mid-50's by the weekend, according to Weather Channel.

For up to date Montana road conditions, CLICK HERE.

For up to date Wyoming road conditions, CLICK HERE.