Let Me Recommend: Mark Wilson’s Favorite Billings Appetizers

Today in my article I take a giant step away from anything political to something that everybody loves. Appetizers. And the ones that I'm going to highlight aren't necessarily the best in town. They are just the ones that I like. So, prepare yourself for a "Wilson Appetizer Tour" from around Billings. Even though many places in town have more than one great appetizer, I'm only including one from each place.

Montana Rib & Chop House

My tour starts at Montana's Rib & Chop House with the crabmeat stuffed mushrooms. So good. And if you have them brought out at the same time as your steak, you've got a fabulous lunch the next day.

Jake's Bar & Grill

As long as we're on the West End of Billings, let's stop at Jake's and have the coconut shrimp followed by the Gulf Prawn Cocktail. I don't know if their cocktail sauce has a bit more "zing" than everybody else's, but it sure is tasty.

Texas Roadhouse/Outback Steak House

Texas Roadhouse offers fried pickles with a cajun horseradish. Across the road at Outback Steak House I get the Three Cheese Steak Dip.

406 Kitchen and Taproom

406 Kitchen and Tap Room has a couple of really great choices, but I said that I'd stick to one. So if I'm going here, I'm getting the Roasted Red Pepper Hummus. Hummus is not something that I would normally eat, but theirs is awesome. Plus you've got an awesome view of the city while you're dining.

The Vig

At the Vig in the heights, the cheese curds deep-fried in Pabst Blue Ribbon beer batter.

No Pick for Nachos

I don't have one spot where the nachos stand above everybody else's, so I won't list any here.

Wings--you can't just have them at one place.

And finally, on today's tour, we have to get wings from three places. Plain wings from Ra Ra's. Jamaican Jerk wings at the Grandstand. And Cajun wings from Tiny's Tavern.

There you have it. Now I'll be interested to see what you folks get to snack on when you go out because I'm sure that I'm missing some good appetizers from places that I don't normally go to.

