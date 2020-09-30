Let’s Debate the Debate: Was Joe Biden Wearing a Wire?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With all the people out there that want to see their guy proclaimed the winner of the debate last night, I think we can all agree that was chaotic and an out of control rat screw. Once Wallace lost control, he was never going to regain it back. One note that may become a big story is what happened yesterday before the debate. The Trump team wanted both candidates to be checked beforehand for any wires or electronic devices that would give them an edge. The Biden team refused those terms. This morning a video on YouTube showed Joe Biden wearing a wire and microphone. Even if he is, is that illegal? Or is that just a Presidential-debate-etiquette question? I don't know.

Take a look and you decide for yourself. See you tomorrow at 5.