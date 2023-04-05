Let’s Fundraise for Billings’ Little James April 16

Today Mark and I had the opportunity to help out James Thomas, a cute and lovable 2-year-old who was born with a very rare disease that robs his brain of a protein needed to function many of his actions and extremities. The doctors didn't even know this existed until 2008 or so.

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

They are raising money for some robotic leg braces that can actually simulate walking and get his muscles used to the motions of that of a normal child. On April 16th at McKenzie River Pizza they will donate 20% of their proceeds to his cause. Back in March they had one at The Pizza Ranch and raised $2,306 so we matched the money and gave them a check this morning for $2,400.

I just wanted to let you good folks know what we do with all of your generous contributions to our Flakesgiving fund and foundation. We are trying to spread the love and we really have a soft spot for kids, whether it's in a school or a lovable little fuzz ball like James.

I really believe that if you have been blessed and have the power to do something then you should. I thank god every day that my kids have done so well and have never had any major issues. There is a special place in this world for people like James' parents and others whose unconditional love and dedication are practiced every day.

Sometimes we are all selfish feeling sorry for ourselves and our bad days when others have it so much worse and yet are grateful for all their blessings. Let's all hope someday science and medicine will give us the breakthroughs that all children deserve...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.