Liberals Leaving Montana After GOP Takeover?

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Are liberals leaving Montana due to the big Republican red wave that swept the GOP into power in the 2020 elections?

According to a tweet from a liberal book store in Helena, they said three different customers showed up before 1 in the afternoon and said they were going to be leaving the state of Montana due to the politics of Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) and the Montana Republican Party.

The book store's Twitter page describes the store as an "LGBTQ owned, indie bookstore. Left leaning, inclusive, activist, community oriented shop." The tweet has since been deleted.

Nonetheless, I am honestly interested- are there liberals here in Montana who are now looking to leave the state because of the big GOP wave in November? What in particular is causing you to leave? Which policy/policies in particular?

My conservative friends stayed here through 16 years of Democrat governors, and for the time period where Democrats dominated the other statewide offices.

Even though the original tweet got deleted, it did inspire some pretty funny responses:

I’m leaving #Missoula ASAP unless something drastic happens with the shitty, I mean city leaders for the same reason, except THIS tyranny is REAL!!! Thanks @MslaHealthDept for being the straw that has bent my back!
Don’t let the door hit ya.
Finally a little good news.
Maybe they’ll like California
Need help packing?
They also probably realized just why palm trees don’t grow in Whitefish
Check out more of the responses here on my Twitter page: Twitter.com/aaronflint
By the way, if you're looking for a place to move to...

