Lilac Restaurant Will Close For Good This Weekend

After eight years on historic Montana Avenue, one of Billings' finest restaurants will close their doors.

Lilac restaurant, located in downtown Billings at 2515 Montana Avenue, will serve up their final meal tomorrow (Saturday 6/13). According to a message on Lilac's Instagram, Executive Chef Jeremy Lee said he is mixed with "sadness and gratitude" and the decision to close the restaurant was due to a "combination of circumstances, both global and local."

According to a Facebook post, Lilac will be open for dine-in service on Friday and Saturday from 5 to close. Reservations must be made, and no walk-in's will be taken. Takeout is available from 12noon to 2pm on Saturday. "We will be running what inventory we have this weekend, so once it's gone - it's gone," said Lee on Instagram. "We will also be selling our wine inventory under the same premise," he posted.



Lilac requests that you call to make reservations at (406)969-4959.

And in case you missed it, another downtown Billings business is getting national recognition. Le Fournil at 2805 1st Avenue North was named one of the "100 Best Bakeries in America" by Food and Wine magazine.