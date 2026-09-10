Calling all cat lovers! This week, our featured Wet Nose pet is a charming kitty named Baddie. This handsome guy is two years old and is ready for a loving forever home. And now through Sunday, you can adopt him or any other adult pet at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at no cost.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Baddie was one of 42 cats recovered from a hoarding situation in Billings.

Can you imagine having over forty cats in your house? Thankfully, nearly all of them appeared to be well cared for, said Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS.

Baddie is very friendly and has a great personality. He travels well in a kitty carrier and loved exploring our studio.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

YVAS currently doesn't have very many dogs available, which is great. Zalenski said they have five dogs in their foster program and six absolutely adorable Shar-Pei mix puppies.

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Don't Miss "Movie in the Bark"

Bring your friendly dogs and your minions to Centennial Park on Friday, September 11 at 7:30 PM for Movie in the Bark with a big-screen viewing of Homeward Bound. The event is free (donations welcome), and food trucks will be on-site. Attendees will also get the first public peek at their future building.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need workers fast, reach out to the staffing professionals at Advanced Employment. They're experts at helping you "Get the job done, right!"

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