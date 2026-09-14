Many Montana families are feeling a financial pinch. With record-high fuel prices, ever-increasing energy costs, and a grocery budget stretched to the max, making that paycheck work out is becoming increasingly difficult.

As the season edges towards winter, keeping kids and families warm is something everyone can support. Billings' Coats for Kids campaign kicks off September 16th and runs through October 13.

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Donate a coat, and you could win a new washer and dryer set.

Coats for Kids is a coat-drive partnership with Fred's Appliance, Spectrum, and Valley Credit Union. To donate, drop off a new or like-new winter coat at Fred's Appliance, 2649 King Ave W.

Donated coats will be cleaned (unless new, with tags) by the United Way of Yellowstone County before being delivered to Coats for Family Service. Family Service will then distribute the coats to kids and families throughout the Billings area.

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In a press release, Fred's Appliance said, "We're excited to bring Coats for Kids to Montana for the first time and partner with Valley Credit Union and organizations across Billings to make a meaningful impact this winter."

Everyone who donates can enter for a chance to win a new GE Profile washer and dryer set, with matching pedestals from Fred's Appliance. The drawing will be held on October 29th.

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