Best Friends Animal Society notes that over 4 million dogs and cats entered animal shelters in the US in 2025. The "save rate" (dogs and cats that aren't euthanized in shelters) in the US is roughly 82%. In Montana, we can be proud that our save rate is closer to 96%.

Read More: Baddie The Cat Needs A Home After Billings Hoarding Rescue

Photo by Ludemeula Fernandes on Unsplash orange Persian cat sleeping

The best way to prevent unwanted pets.

Sure, puppies and kittens are adorable. And maybe you're one of those people who think, "We'll just let her have one litter." Rarely is this a good idea. Responsible pet owners should almost always have their animals spayed or neutered.

However, the cost to spay or neuter your pet can be a barrier for many. Private vet offices can charge anywhere from $200 to $700. Thankfully, there are several low-cost events throughout the year in the Billings area.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter hosts one each month (the September date is already full). On October 3rd and 4th, there will be a FREE spay-and-neuter clinic at MetraPark, organized by Spay Montana.

Photo by Milli on Unsplash dog's face

About Spay Montana

Helena-based Spay Montana is a 501(c)(3) founded in 2008. Dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation through affordable and accessible spay and neuter services throughout the state, they work closely with local shelters.

Donations/sponsors are welcome for the no-cost October 3rd and 4th spay-and-neuter clinic at the Metra. Sandra Wolf with Spay Montana said they're grateful that the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office has covered the cost of the vet teams and expressed thanks to the County Commissioners for waiving the rental fee at the Pavilion at MetraPark.

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Even so, they remain short on funds for this event. If you would like to help support the free spay-and-neuter clinic, reach out to Spay Montana at hello@spaymontana.org or call 406-200-0857.

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