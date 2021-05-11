Man Arrested After ‘Shots Fired’ on 1st Avenue North in Billings

Billings Police are investigating another shooting on 1st Avenue North, near the location of the Lazy K-T motel, according to posts on their social media page.

The post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page reported that officers responded to a "weapons call" in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North at 3:30 am MDT on Tuesday morning (5/11), after a report of "shots fired" in the area.

When Billings Police arrived on the scene, a 32-year old male suspect was located by officers and placed under arrest, according to the post on Twitter. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to Billings Police Sgt. Puckett.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

This is the third shooting incident reported in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings in less than two weeks.

Get our free mobile app

Two females were shot, including a 16-year old, after each suffered a single gunshot wound in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North on May 1. A few days later on May 4, Billings Police reported another shooting in the same location after "an unknown male fired several rounds striking property" in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

In January of this year (2021), Billings Police responded to a stabbing a the Lazy K-T motel, located in the 1400 block of 1st Avenue North. A 2020 standoff with Billings Police also took place at the Lazy K-T, after a wanted Wyoming man barricaded himself in a motel room, before being arrested on charges of aggravated burglary, obstructing, and resisting.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America