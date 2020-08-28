Man Found Hiding in Ceiling at Shiloh Crossing

Billings Police responded to a burglary call this morning, where a man was found hiding in the ceiling at a business in the Shiloh Crossing shopping complex.

According to a post on the Billings PD Twitter page, at 6:35am today (Friday 8/28), officers located and detained a man who was hiding in the ceiling at 1001 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard.

The suspect is 31-year old Tyler Jansma of Billings, who was detained and evaluated by medical personnel before being transported to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.