March Just Lost Its Madness, NAIA “Evaluating” Billings Tourney

With only days until the first ball is tipped in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournament, NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that games will be played with "limited" attendance due to the progression of COVID-19.



In a phone interview, NAIA Director of Athletics Communications Brad Cygan said they were "surprised" by the NCAA's decision and will be "evaluating" their upcoming tournament in Billings. The NAIA Women's Division I Basketball tournament is planned to start at First Interstate Arena on March 18.