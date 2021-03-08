Mark Gives Advice to Young People: Travel

For some reason, I've had quite a few younger people ask me for advice lately. After I get past paying off your credit card each month, stashing as much as you can in your 401K, and having some actual cash on hand for emergencies, I tell folks to travel. It seems like a lot of kids are waiting longer to get married. So if you are in your early twenties and aren't looking to get hitched just yet, go see some places.

It doesn't have to be anything extravagant like an all-inclusive resort in some foreign country. It can be a budget-based road trip to the west coast. I've taken several of those trips through the years. When I was looking back through old photo albums last week, I ran across pictures from a trip that me and my buddy, Scott, took in 1995.

Airplane tickets were extremely affordable then. We had a free place to stay in Key West. So, it was time to go see a place that I had never been to. This was before I had a cell phone because I recall that there were telephones in the back of the airline seat in front of you. I called Karen Gallagher while we were in the air. That cost me twelve dollars.

We actually flew into Miami and rented a car and drove down to Key West. That was still one of the prettiest drives I've ever seen. We did a sunset cruise where they take you out on the ocean and you drink keg beer and watch the sun go down.

And you only have to look at one of the pictures from my trip.

