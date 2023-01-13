Mark’s Friday Fragments: Double Shot of Shingles, YC Crime Rate, and Missing My Brother

I have had the most songs requested in a week for a very long time. I wonder what brought those on?

It sounds like I'd better get the shingles shot. We heard everyone telling their stories, from the people who got sick from getting the shot to the people that we heard from that are still suffering the effects of having shingles years ago. And I certainly don't want shingles in my eyes. And if I can find somebody who will chill a shingles shot, I'll have a double.

Yellowstone County is the third worst for crime in Montana. Everybody knows about the number of shootings being up in our town. And early Friday morning there was a kidnapping. I didn't give my daughter a gun, but she does now possess some pepper spray. I don't trust people. And always talk with her about situation awareness. It's important. Even in the Walmart parking lot in the middle of the day.

I'm enjoying the new media from both sides arguing about why Biden's documents are fine, but Trump's aren't.

And here's one I don't speak of much. It was nine years ago today that we lost my little brother to cancer. John was the best of us. And to watch cancer slowly take its toll is the worst thing that I have ever seen.

But I'm a "look on the bright side" kind of guy. And the bright side is this: John's wife remarried an amazing man. And this man stepped in to be a father for my brother's daughter, Kherington. And she will tell you that she's lucky because she's got a daddy on earth AND a daddy in heaven.

Happy Heavenly Birthday, little brother.