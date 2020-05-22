Mark’s Friday Morning
I'm tired of hearing it but during these uncertain times.....
Actually, instead of my "Friday Fragments", I'm giving you my Friday morning in photos.
The first one should've been me awake on my couch waiting for the coffee pot to start at about 2:45 a.m., but the first picture is my incredibly accurate sticky window thermometer. I always look to see how warm it is which helps me determine what to wear as well as what to drive.
Next is something everybody loves. Food pictures. In the early days of Facebook there were lots of pictures of meals. Today's entrée is teriyaki chicken and a salad. Breakfast is at 4 am every workday.
Next is the view from my office. It's not a huge corner office but you see some pretty neat sunrises on our lovely town. Today featured a little highlighting of some buildings before the sun hit everything else.
Finally a picture I call "I just need to do a little typing and I don't have to say "Corona" for 3 days unless I'm getting a cold one with a lime."
Have a great weekend.