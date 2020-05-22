Mark’s Friday Morning

I'm tired of hearing it but during these uncertain times.....

Actually, instead of my "Friday Fragments", I'm giving you my Friday morning in photos.

Credit: Mark Wilson

The first one should've been me awake on my couch waiting for the coffee pot to start at about 2:45 a.m., but the first picture is my incredibly accurate sticky window thermometer. I always look to see how warm it is which helps me determine what to wear as well as what to drive.

Credit: Mark Wilson

Next is something everybody loves. Food pictures. In the early days of Facebook there were lots of pictures of meals. Today's entrée is teriyaki chicken and a salad. Breakfast is at 4 am every workday.

Credit: Mark Wilson

Next is the view from my office. It's not a huge corner office but you see some pretty neat sunrises on our lovely town. Today featured a little highlighting of some buildings before the sun hit everything else.

Credit: Mark Wilson

Finally a picture I call "I just need to do a little typing and I don't have to say "Corona" for 3 days unless I'm getting a cold one with a lime."

Have a great weekend.