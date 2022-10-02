Media Mob Piles On Nebraska’s Montana Kicker…Over Italy?

Did you hear about the Montana kid who is kicking for Nebraska's football team? Apparently he was being attacked and forced to apologize after sharing a pro-family speech by Italy's newly elected Prime Minster Georgia Meloni- the first woman ever elected to the post.

George Blackard was telling me about this story on Friday. Sounds like the woke media mob came piling down on the kicker Brian Buschini.

The moment George told me his name I remembered- oh yeah, that's the former University of Montana kicker who was tearing it up last year for the Griz. He played for Helena Capital in High School.

As Fox News reports, Buschini shared a clip from Meloni's speech on faith, family, and patriotism.

"Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity. Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves," she says in the speech.

Buschini was then forced to apologize with this message on Twitter:

As you can see in the replies to his Tweet, most of the commenters encouraged Buschini NOT to cave to the mob. When we mentioned this story on our Montana Talks radio show- our listeners had the same response. I wish those of us back here in Montana had heard about this story sooner so we could have formed a defensive line backing up the kicker.

If you missed the speech by Meloni, check it out below, it is a must-watch: