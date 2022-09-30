Fingers Crossed for Rain in Billings, Ready to Vote, and Letter from Ex-Drug User

I'm sitting here with my fingers crossed this morning hoping that at least half of the rain they are predicting comes to fruition.

I water my flowers with rain water I save during the summer and I'm out, so no rain no flowers. Even more important no rain, no grass, no crop.

It's been a busy week again as we head into October, we've been talking a lot about how important your vote is this election so please make the RIGHT choice when you get your ballots next week.

People are wondering why gas continues to climb with the info we had this week on petroleum exports, it's no wonder. We need 19 million barrels of oil a day to run our country. We are currently producing about 13 million barrels a day. We are exporting 6 million barrels of petroleum product a day now, a new record, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

WHY... Our diesel fuel exports are up 19% from last year's record.

WHY... And our gasoline exports are up 11% from last year's record.

All this while Americans hurt and pay more for everything we touch.

And a beautiful letter this week from a woman who was a victim of government welfare that made her dependent and fueled her drug habits without ever questioning her use of the monies. She has since taken control of her life, turned it around, and realized the power government has over-dependent people and their effort to KEEP that control. I'm so proud of her and she is an inspiration to me to keep up the fight...

Hope you all have a great weekend, God willing we'll all be back here MONDAY AT 5 a.m.