Miranda Lambert spends quite a bit of her life in the studio and on the road, but when she's home, she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin live the good life on a beautifully wooded estate outside of Nashville.

The house sits an hour south of Nashville on 400 acres of lush green farmland. Pictures show rolling hills, rustic living spaces and an enormous horse barn, a perfect place for the couple to unwind far from the prying eyes of fans and the press.

The superstar reportedly spent $3.4 million in 2016 on a piece of property that includes three residences, a lake with boathouse and a six-bay garage. Variety says that there are 75 acres of fenced-in pastureland, as well as lighted walking trails that wind through the woods leading to a pavilion, with seating for 60 for private concerts.

According to several real estate listing websites, the property sold in September of 2016.

In addition to a well-appointed main residence, Lambert's property also features two rustic, but luxurious cabins. The larger cabin has a large front porch, a living/dining room with high ceilings and a stone fireplace, a small, but well-planned kitchen, one bedroom and a sleeping loft, and a large bathroom with double sinks.

A wood footbridge leads over a stream to the smaller cabin, which has a combination living room and bedroom, fireplace, a kitchenette, and a bathroom that boasts a clawfoot tub.

Lambert moved back to Nashville from Oklahoma after she and Blake Shelton divorced in July of 2015. She married McLoughlin in January of 2019, and the couple split their time between the farm outside of Nashville and another residence in New York City, where he worked as an officer for the NYPD before retiring.

