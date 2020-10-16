Montanans Should Hand Deliver Their Ballots if Possible

If you're like me, you got your 2020 election ballot in the mail over the weekend. If so, you received just one of 627,000 ballots that were sent out across Montana according to MTN's Mike Dennison.

Here's what I recommend for those who can safely do so: I would hand deliver your ballot. Nothing against the fine folks at the US Postal Service, but this election is far too important to let anything slip through the cracks.

That's exactly what I did earlier this week. I walked my ballot in to my local elections office, and dropped it in the ballot box. I'd encourage you to do the same.

Additionally, we've been receiving reports of ballot misprints, or even blotches and markings on ballots. With over 600,000 ballots now being mailed out, of course there are going to be issues.

So once again, here's what I'd do if I were you. First, you could call your county elections office and request a new ballot. But once again, I would walk in to that election office and request a new ballot. They will invalidate the old ballot, and you can then fill in that new ballot, vote, and drop it in the ballot box right then and there.

Here's how I look at it- at least by hand carrying that ballot to the ballot box, you know it made it there for election night.

Here's another positive outcome, as our friend Michael Foth shared earlier this week. It won't stop all of the campaign ads, texts, and mailers crowding your mailbox- but if you vote early, the political campaigns will know you voted, and many will then stop bothering you.

One other note that a listener wanted me to share with you- don't trust the "ballot harvesters" that are coming around offering to deliver your ballot for you. They likely know your political leanings and cannot be trusted to ensure your vote is delivered.

Just my take and what I hope are some helpful tips. Let me know if there's anything I missed.