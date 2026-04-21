Last spring, I picked up a free tree at Rimrock Subaru. They had a promotion through Subaru's "Share the Love" initiative. I pre-ordered my complimentary tree months earlier, and on the assigned date, I swung by the dealership and picked up my roughly 3 1/2 foot tall maple sapling.

I selected a spot in my backyard that, when the tree matures, will provide some nice afternoon shade on my west-facing bedroom window. Excitedly, I dug the appropriately sized hole, dumped some compost in the bottom, and planted my new free tree with pride.

Not two days later, I looked out that window and discovered that one of my knothead dogs decided it would be fun to chew off the top two-thirds of that poor little maple tree. It survived the summer, and despite the setback, I think it will rebound this spring.

Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for NZOC Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images for NZOC loading...

Yellowstone Conservation Districts Arbor Day Tree Giveaway.

I couldn't find any details about Subaru giving away free trees again this year, but in celebration of Arbor Day, the Yellowstone Conservation District is once again handing out free trees to residents of Yellowstone County.

The annual tree giveaway is set for Friday, April 24, 2026, from 11 AM to 1 PM at the district office on the Canyon Creek Nursery grounds (1670 S. 48th St. West). Please use the north entrance off 48th Street and follow the signs to help eliminate parking lot congestion.

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Important note: It’s one tree per person, first-come, first-served, with more than 400 trees up for grabs. There is no early admittance. 11 AM means precisely 11 AM. Also, I wouldn't wait until 12:45 to head out to the nursery. These free trees typically go fast.

Plant a tree for tomorrow. Credit noipornpan Plant a tree for tomorrow. Credit noipornpan loading...

What varieties of free trees and shrubs are available?

A solid mix of hardy options that actually stand a chance in Montana: Amur maple, chokecherry, red osier dogwood, lilacs (two sizes), plum, ponderosa pine, plus rose and snowberry bushes.

Local Extension horticulturists will be on-site with planting advice, and the Yellowstone County Weed District will help you avoid turning your property into an invasive species convention. For questions about the event, please call 406-690-9326.

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