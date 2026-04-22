For many years, I considered myself more of a "small dog" guy. Not like tea cup poodles, or shih tzus, but more like Boston terriers, wiener dogs, beagles, etc. Then, last spring, we featured a dog named Dandelion on Wet Nose Wednesday.

When I saw this big, black, beautiful dog, I instantly fell in love with her. And it felt like she was choosing me to be her human. We adopted her a few days later, and no joke, she is one of the best dogs we've ever had. Turns out, I'm a big dog fan too.

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Meet Thor, this week's featured Wet Nose Wednesday dog.

If you enjoy big dogs, you'll love Thor, our featured adoptable pet this week from Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Thor is an eight-year-old Saint Bernard-Airedale Terrier mix.

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Thor is tall and strong and weighs 117 pounds. He was abandoned a while back and wandered onto a property near Billings. The property owners couldn't keep him, so Thor ended up at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

His feet are as big as a hockey puck. Credit Michael Foth, TSM His feet are as big as a hockey puck. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

This handsome fella gets along well with most other dogs and children, and he doesn't seem to be too concerned about cats either. He knows how to sit, and Izzy Zalensky from YVAS said he loved his car ride to our studios.

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With his thick, wiry coat, Thor is built for Montana winters. I suspect he enjoys splashing around in the river on our hot summer days, too. He's quite calm and would make an awesome companion for just about anybody.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need workers fast, contact the employment experts at Advanced Employment to discover how they "Get the Job Done, Right!"

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