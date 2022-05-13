Billings PD Arrest Second Suspect in West End Home Burglary

UPDATED: May 13, 2022 at 9:45 pm MDT

A second suspect who was allegedly involved in the aggravated burglary on Grecian Way earlier this week is now in custody, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department.

BPD Administrative Lieutenant Matt Lennick reported today that officers had "located and arrested" the other suspect involved in Tuesday morning's West End burglary, and according to the press release, the second suspect was also a male juvenile.

The second suspect was arrested sometime on Thursday afternoon (5/12).

One suspect is in custody and another is still on the loose after a home invasion on Billings West End early Tuesday morning (5/10).

According to the post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page at 5:09 am today (Tuesday), Billings Police officers responded to the 3700 Block of Grecian Way for a "burglary in progress."

BPD Sgt. Schnelbach reported via Twitter that a homeowner on Grecian Way had a gun pulled on them by two suspects during the burglary just after 5 am Tuesday morning.

A juvenile suspect was arrested following the incident, but the other suspect who is "known" by local law enforcement was still on the run at the time this story was published.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

