Montana, Do We Really Need All These Recalls?

How did we even survive?

There was another recall issued this morning for flour from General Mills. They discovered salmonella after some testing on the five-pound bags. It's good I guess that they know it before someone gets sick but we get these things every day that are recalled now where there is a potential threat.

I hate the ones that come from car manufacturers explaining seven things would have to happen before something bad could happen. It wasn't too many years ago when it was always the responsibility of the consumer to make sure things were used and taken care of properly. I think it started when people found out that if they get the right ambulance-chasing attorney they could hold someone else responsible for their lack of attention.

For instance, if your low-pressure tire warning is not working properly they will recall your vehicle and replace it at dealer cost. A tire could go flat causing you to lose control and resulting in the death of the driver or passenger. No s----.

Why didn't people in the last 100 years need to be told about a low or flat tire? The warnings are everywhere.

How about the child choking hazards one where small pieces can become dislodged and choke a child? We all knew not to put a jar of marbles next to a 1-year-old.

I think in the future all of my articles should come with a warning that they may offend stupid people.

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.