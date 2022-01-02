Montana Farmer Talks Fertilizer Prices, Opposition to Biden’s BBB

Despite opposition from Democrat Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Biden and Congressional Democrats seem intent on moving forward with the "Build Back Broke" plan, as we refer to it here in Montana.

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) highlighted opposition to Biden's BBB plan by one Montana farmer and rancher.

Susan Lake lives in Ronan. Her family raises grain, potatoes, and cattle.

Susan Lake: 75 percent. I mean, it's ridiculous to think that fertilizer is 75% higher than last year. And you wonder what's going to happen when we start to put our crops in the spring I that really concerns me because we really don't know what's going to happen.

Build Back Better bill is just another example of out of control Washington, D.C.

Susan Lake: The build back better bill is growing government and growing debt. I think they're making it hard for rural living. And who's kidding who- nothing costs zero. We travel long distances, we use more gas, we don't jump on a subway. Nothing that this build back better bill is doing is helping that. It's not fair for middle class America who, at the end of the day, we know we're the ones that are going to pay.

Here's the full video from Senator Daines:

h/t to One America News Network for this headline: Sen. Daines Shares Video Of Mont. Rancher’s View Of ‘Build Back Better’