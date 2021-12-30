When it comes to talking about golf, a taste of the good old days, or Montana's quirks, Mark's got you covered with his content.

Here are the top 10 stories you read the most from Mark in 2021:

Stay Away From "That" Part of Billings

Don't get me wrong. I don't think that Billings is headed anywhere in a handbasket. I'm just seeing more criminal activity.

What Can You Tell Me About This Building in Billings?

I've lived in Billings a long time and have driven past this building hundreds of times. But I don't know the history of it. It's on Grand Avenue around 60th.

Words and Phrases That Prove Montanans Have an Accent

Through my travels, I have met a lot of folks who want to learn about Montana. And that usually gets us to the part of the conversation concerning our accents. I argue that us natives have no accent, unlike those with southern accents.

Being a Kid Today vs. Being a Kid in the 1970s

I was talking to my daughter on the phone the other day and I had said about all I needed to say. So I said, "I'm going to hang up and talk to you later." She asked me what "hang up" meant. I laughed because she never had a telephone that hung on the kitchen wall while she was growing up like people my age did.

Stay Away: Why You Shouldn't Visit Montana This Summer

Gas ain't cheap, there's no fast pass for the National Parks, and there aren't any travel services that reduce travel costs.

Here's Why Luke Combs Tickets in Billings Are So Expensive

I found two of the $ 85.00 dollar seats. Eighty-five times two is one hundred seventy dollars. OK. Let's get checked out... But when I looked at the total I was shocked to see that my total was considerably higher than one hundred seventy bucks. My total was $399.68.

My Bozeman Hotel Had Leftovers in the Fridge. Really? Yes, Really.

To our surprise, not only did it have two queen beds. But it also had a little stove, sink, and refrigerator.....which wasn't empty! We had a couple of choices of milk, some cheese, and even some mayonnaise. How thoughtful.

I've Lived in Montana Most of Life: Here's Where I Got Lost

I had never actually driven past the reservoir before. But I just assumed that it would be about ten minute away from Roberts. Not exactly.

Billings Restaurants That Are Gone But Need a Second Chance

I was reminiscing with some of my Billings friends the other day about our favorite Billings restaurants that are gone...

If You're Going to Golf With Mark There Are Rules

I get invited to play with a lot of different people during the year. I don't play with just anybody. I have a few standards that you have to be able to meet before you and I spend 18 holes together in a cart.