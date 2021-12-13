Montana Football Fans Unite as Bobcats Advance to FCS Semifinals

The state of Montana has one of the most storied college football rivalries in the country. The "Brawl of the Wild" began in 1897 when the University of Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats first met head-to-head on the gridiron.

Since 1933, the game has been scheduled as the last of the season for both teams. Needless to say, some fans are extremely loyal to their respective team.

Earlier this season, the Griz defeated the Bobcats 29-10 and took the Great Divide Trophy back to Missoula.

Both teams made it into the FCS Playoffs. Many fans were hoping for a rematch in the FCS National Championship, but after the Griz lost to James Madison 28-6 on Friday night, that's no longer a possibility.

The Bobcats were able to keep their championship dreams alive after dominating Sam Houston State 42-19 in Huntsville, Texas. The win propelled the Bobcats into the FCS Semifinals where they will face South Dakota State next Saturday in Bobcat Stadium. The kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.

The Bobcats haven't had home-field advantage in a semifinal game since 1984, which also marks the last time Montana State won a National Championship.

Griz fans have now thrown their support behind the Bobcats. This morning on Facebook, I saw the following post on the Montana Grizzlies Football Fans page.

facebook.com/montanagrizzliesfootballfans

It was great to read all of the support for the Bobcats as I was scrolling through the comments.

Good job Bobcats!

one fan wrote. Another fan added.

Great game. Way to represent Montana! Go get that trophy.

Some fans struggled but still showed their support.

This is always tough to say, but congrats Cats. Represent MT and the Big Sky! Good luck next week!

We're pretty sure that the entire state of Montana is rooting for the Bobcats at this point. Montana State now returns home on Saturday, Dec. 18, to host South Dakota State at Bobcat Stadium. The semifinal game kicks off at 12:00 p.m. and airs on ESPN2. You can also listen to a radio broadcast of the game on 100.7 XL Country in Bozeman.

