Montana FWP Explains Dead Birds Found on the Big Horn River

The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 5 office shared information today (2/25) regarding reports of sick and dead waterfowl being found on a portion of the Big Horn River near Hardin, MT.

According to the agency's Facebook post, they've received numerous calls about the situation, with sick or dead birds being found between the Afterbay fishing access site, to the I-90 bridge just outside of Hardin.

Dubbed a "mortality event" by MT FW&P, this die-off is believed to be caused by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), aka bird flu. Carcass samples have been submitted for testing, and the agency expects to have the results back in a few days. They wrote, "[the] prevalence of HPAI often increases during spring and fall bird migrations when there are large congregations of birds."

To keep you and your pets safe, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks reminds the public:

Avoid contact with any sick or dead wildlife, including birds.

Do not handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Prevent dogs and cats from consuming sick birds or birds that are found dead, and keep them away from bird excrement.

Domestic poultry owners should continue to practice good biosecurity, preventing contact between poultry and wild birds.

If you find five or more sick or dead wild birds in one location, outside of the portion of the Bighorn River mentioned above, call the Billings FWP office at 406-247-2940 or the Wildlife Health Program in Bozeman at 406-577-7880.

Sick or dead domestic poultry should be reported to the Montana Department of Livestock at 406-444-2976. More information on HPAI is available online here: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/diseases/avian-influenza.

