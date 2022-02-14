Could Montana Be Part of Upcoming Jurassic World Dominion Movie?

We couldn't help but gasp when the trailer for the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion aired during Super Bowl LVI. The beginning of the trailer featured cowboys attempting to round up a herd of dinosaurs in a snow-covered landscape. My first thoughts were, "How can dinosaurs survive in a winter climate?" and " WOW! That sure looks a lot like Montana."

Could Montana be part of the plot for the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie?

It is not that far-fetched of an idea being that Montana is home to one of the most famous fossil dig sites in the world. I'm talking about the "Hell Creek Formation" located near Fort Peck Reservoir.

The Hell Creek area is believed to date back to the Cretaceous era, meaning the fossils found there, including the "T-Rex" were some of the last dinosaurs on earth before the mass extinction event.

Fans of the Jurassic Park movies will remember the beginning of the original movie in 1993 where Alan Grant discovers a velociraptor fossil near the fictional town of Snakewater, Montana.

The scene itself was filmed in the Mojave Desert in California. But, the book and film pay homage to the popularity of finding dinosaur fossils in Montana. Could this be the same for the upcoming Jurassic World Dominion movie? Is Montana part of the plot?

We looked a little further into it and discovered that the winter scenes from the movie were filmed near Kamloops, British Columbia. But, much like the scene in the original movie near Snakewater, MT, who knows where the actual plot has the "snow scenes" taking place. We attempted to find any sort of leaks about the plot of the upcoming movie, but came up with nothing more than "plot kept under wraps."

Just take one look at the trailer for the movie, and tell me it doesn't look like Montana cowboys herding giant dinosaurs.

Jurassic World Dominion Scenes Resemble Montana