Montana Lawmaker Hearing “Crickets” on Weyerhauser Deal

What about the timber jobs? What about access for hunters and other recreationists here in Montana. Will 630,000 acres of land in Montana just turn into a playground for the rich here in Northwest Montana?

"There's only cricket's, noone is talking." That's what Rep. Steve Gunderson (R-Libby) told me recently on the radio. This, after Weyerhauser announced that they would be selling the former Plum Creek Timber company land in Montana to the Georgia-based Southern Pines Plantations.

What is he hearing, and what other concerns does Rep. Gunderson have? We spoke with him recently on the radio. He also gave us an update on chronic wasting disease on the Western side of the Continental Divide. Check out our full conversation below.