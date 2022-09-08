The Most Lovable ‘Steve Martin’ is Waiting For You in Billings

Our featured Wet Nose this week is a 2-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix named Steve Martin. He is so gentle and lovable, and this guy's eyes will pierce your soul.

Here's what the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter has to say about this beautiful boy:

A face only a mother could love…just kidding, everyone loves that adorable mug! Steve Martin loves everyone. He’s a full body wigglin’, goofy grinnin’, sack of silly potatoes. Steve loves hanging out with other dogs and is a big fan of toys, too! Come meet him outside of his kennel- you won’t be disappointed

If your family is a good fit for Steve and you would like to set up an appointment to meet him at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter, CLICK HERE for more details.

UPDATE: We are excited to announce that our heartbreaker from last week has been adopted. Wazowski is now resting in his FURever home!

If you want to be part of making a difference in the lives of animals, the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently hiring!

Kennel Attendant and Customer Service Representative is a full-time, entry-level position with benefits and offers "opportunities for growth and advancement."

CLICK HERE if you would like to apply or to find out more about this opening at YVAS.

And a reminder that the September 17 Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic appointments are all full, but the shelter will be keeping a waiting list so CLICK HERE to get all the information.

