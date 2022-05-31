Glasgow, Montana native and Hollywood film producer Doug Stebleton has made several trips to Normandy over the years. He is now back in Normandy as we get ready for the 78th Anniversary of the D-Day invasion.

I spoke with Stebleton prior to the trip about the new e-book launch for a documentary that he produced called "Mother of Normandy." The movie and book first came out in 2010, but for the first time it is now available as an e-book on all of the major e-book platforms like Amazon, Kindle Fire, Google, and Apple.

For those who haven't seen the movie or read the book yet, here's how Stebleton describes it.

Doug Stebleton: Basically, it's a true story of a lady named Simone Renaud. Her husband was the mayor of the town of Sainte Mere Eglise, which was the first town liberated in the Normandy invasion by the American 82nd airborne paratroopers and 101st paratroopers. And right after the landing, and the parachute drops, many of our soldiers were killed, and they end up putting three temporary cemeteries in their hometown, of about 13 to 15,000 soldiers. And so she started getting letters, he started getting letters, from the families asking if they could go to their son's grave, and take a picture and put some flowers on it. So she dedicated her life to doing that, for all those graves and soldiers for, gosh, I think 44 years of her life. And so the movie is about her honor and love and respect for our veterans, and about the kind of the link that she began with France, and America, which is still going on today through her son. And it's really about honoring and never forgetting what our veterans did in the war over there.

You can learn more about the film and book at www.motherofnormandy.com