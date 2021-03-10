Montana State Announces Dates for Bobcat Football Spring Drills

Montana State football will kickoff their spring drills in less than two weeks, and this year it will "look different than any other in its history," according to a MSU Bobcats press release.

On March 23, first year head coach Brent Vigen will lead the team into Bobcat stadium for the first of 15 spring sessions that are projected for Tuesday's, Thursday's, and Saturday's. Coach Vigen and his staff hope spring drills will give his new team plenty of experience and time to "learn our schemes and gain an understanding of what our staff is looking for."

With other teams in MSU's league playing live games in spring season, Coach Vigen says his staff needs to "somehow get as close to what they're getting from a competition perspective as we can."

We have to create a competitive environment throughout spring football where our guys are challenged. We need to put them into situations where we can learn who will rise to the occasion. -Brent Vigen, MSU Football Head Coach

Here are the projected dates for Montana State Bobcat Spring Football Drills:

Tuesday, March 23

Thursday, March 25

Saturday, March 27

Tuesday, March 30

Thursday, April 1

Saturday, April 3

Tuesday, April 6

Thursday, April 8

Saturday, April 10

Tuesday, April 13

Thursday, April 15

Saturday, April 17

Tuesday, April 20

Thursday, April 22

Saturday, April 24 is the SONNY HOLLAND SPRING CLASSIC

According to the press release, the Bobcats will have 9 starters returning on offense, 6 on defense, and a total of 51 returning letterwinners.

On top of Coach Vigen's "to-do list" for spring drills is learning personnel and installing schemes. "We have to learn about our players and what they are capable of, that's the first thing we think of as coaches," Vigen said. "Additionally our players need to learn our schemes and gain an understanding of what our staff is looking for."

