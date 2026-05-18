Since 1948, the Billings Mustangs have been a cherished summer tradition. Founded by Bob Cobb, the 'Stangs were once a farm club for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Later, they were affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds. The team is now part of the MLB Partner League.

Beloved Cobb Field was replaced by modern Dehler Park in 2008, and the facility is a fantastic venue for local baseball. With capacity for up to 4,500+ fans (including assigned bleachers seating and the grass berms), and multiple food and beverage options, it's a great way to spend a relaxing summer afternoon or evening.

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The Mustangs home opener is this Friday, May 22.

The Mustangs will play 54 home games this season, and the fun kicks off on Friday with the home opener vs. the Glacier Range Riders for a three-game series.

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They'll be off on Monday (Memorial Day), but the action at home will pick up again on Tuesday, May 26, for a six-game series vs. the Idaho Falls Chukars. See the full season schedule HERE.

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Special event days and nights at Dehler Park.

Mustang games are relatively affordable entertainment already, but the team has a bunch of special dates throughout the season that add to the fun and/or save you money. Of note:

Thursday, May 28: Drain Master Kids Night - All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Drain Master Kids Night - All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, June 11: Shipton's Big R - Bark in the Park. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Shipton's Big R - Bark in the Park. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, July 2: Drain Master Kids Night - All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Drain Master Kids Night - All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, July 9: Shipton's Big R - Wrangler Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Shipton's Big R - Wrangler Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, July 30: First Responders Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

First Responders Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, August 13: Simply Local Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Simply Local Night. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, August 27: Shipton's Big R - Bark in the Park. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Shipton's Big R - Bark in the Park. All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE! Thursday, September 3: Drain Master Kids Night - All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE!

Montanan's MLB Ballpark Rankings (#20-#11)