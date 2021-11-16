VIDEO: Montana’s Bobcat Stadium From Above. Looks Pretty Awesome

With Big Sky Conference play almost done and over with and our Bobcats Football team carrying themselves quite well so far, some of us fans were not able to go to every away game. But I always wonder, "what do the other stadiums look like?".

Check out this video to see how our Bobcat Stadium compares to the others in the Big Sky Conference. I may be a little biased, but I like our Bobcat Stadium the best, perhaps because I have heard the roar of the crowd in it.

I really like our design, it is spacious, modern, and let me tell you...you can really make some noise in it. There isn't a bad seat in the stadium, whether you are a regular-season ticket holder, or won tickets from your favorite morning show, XL Country, you will be able to see all the action.

Just added this year was the beer garden. It stayed pretty full at every home game, so I would chalk it up as a great success. It was nice having the option to have an adult beverage in between quarters.

One other thing that I noticed as a fan, is that the concessions are super reasonably priced. A hotdog, chips, and two drinks for around $11 dollars, as a parent, you can't beat that!

Our Bobcats are taking on The Griz for the Brawl Of The Wild game THIS Saturday, November 20th, IN Missoula. The kick-off is at 12 pm with live streaming on XL Country 100.7. Your Official Station for Montana Football.

