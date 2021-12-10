2 Montana Movies Made It Into Next Year’s Sundance Film Festival

It's been a pretty exciting time for the Montana film industry. We're just coming off of the Montana Film Festival, which featured the US premiere of the great indie drama Montana Story. The current season of Yellowstone did all of its filming around Missoula, Hamilton, and Darby. And even one of the frontrunners for this year's Best Picture Race at the Oscars, The Power of the Dog, has some strong Montana connections.

So it should come as no surprise that a few more Montana productions are getting recognized - and this time, from one of the biggest film festivals out there.

The Sundance Film Festival Announced Its 2022 Lineup This Week

The Sundance Film Festival is arguably the biggest festival for independent film all year long. It takes place in January and often ends up premiering several movies that wind up becoming the kind of hits we talk about all year long. Just in the last few years, Sundance is where we first found out about movies like Palm Springs, Honey Boy, Manchester By the Sea, Eighth Grade, Sorry to Bother You, Whiplash, and more.

It's a great place for young filmmakers to get discovered, which is why it's so exciting that two Montana films made the cut for 2022! Sundance unveiled its full lineup this week, and they include a couple that were shot in and around Montana.

First off, Sundance will feature the world premiere of God's Country, which - according to the Montana film office - was filmed in Livingston, Bozeman, and Dillon. The movie stars Thandiwe Newton as a grieving college professor who confronts two hunters trespassing on her property.

The other is Bring on the Dancing Horses, which stars Kate Bosworth as an assassin looking to complete her list of targets. The Montana Film Office says that was filmed in Butte.

Hopefully being included in Sundance brings these filmmakers the exposure they're looking for! Are you excited to check either of these out?

8 Movies That Filmed in Montana With Montana's beautiful and varied landscapes, it's no wonder some fantastic movies have been filmed here.

PHOTOS: Light Up Western Montana 2021 Enjoy these houses of Western Montana decorated for the holidays. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? Send it to us and you could win $500 from TrailWest Bank.