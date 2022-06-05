Montana Vietnam Vet&#8217;s 365 Days With the Wolfhounds

Montana Vietnam Vet’s 365 Days With the Wolfhounds

Credit "My 365 Days With the Wolfhounds in Vietnam" book cover, John Quintrell

For those of you who missed it just before Memorial Day weekend, we were able to catch up with a great Vietnam Veteran named John Quintrell from Helena, Montana.

After staying quiet for decades, Quintrell wrote a book about his 365 days in Vietnam. His fellow Vietnam Veterans appreciate the book, of course. But I've heard the book is actually having a big impact on the spouses of Vietnam Veterans who never really knew what their husbands went through and why they are the way they are after these experiences.

John Quintrell: Not only the wives, we've got the children of these veterans that knew nothing about their dad's service. And now we've got grandkids and we've got great grandkids and it's a generational thing.

Quintrell's book is called "My 365 Days with the Wolfhounds in Vietnam 1968-1969."

John Quintrell: I wrote the book for the guys that I served with and the guys that got killed in my unit. I was in the 2nd Platoon of the 2-27th Wolfhounds, and in the 365 days that I was there there were 45 of my men killed in combat. So, I was in a highly, I was in a high combat unit. We were on the Cambodian border, most of the time. We operated in Cambodia when the government said we weren't in Cambodia. And so I decided I wanted to let people know what the truth was about what had happened in Vietnam.

Full audio with John Quintrell and Aaron Flint:

Link to book: My 365 DAYS WITH THE WOLFHOUNDS IN VIETNAM 1968-1969: A COMBAT VETERAN’S JOURNEY

 

Book cover.
