Montana Vietnam Vet’s 365 Days With the Wolfhounds

For those of you who missed it just before Memorial Day weekend, we were able to catch up with a great Vietnam Veteran named John Quintrell from Helena, Montana.

Get our free mobile app

After staying quiet for decades, Quintrell wrote a book about his 365 days in Vietnam. His fellow Vietnam Veterans appreciate the book, of course. But I've heard the book is actually having a big impact on the spouses of Vietnam Veterans who never really knew what their husbands went through and why they are the way they are after these experiences.

John Quintrell: Not only the wives, we've got the children of these veterans that knew nothing about their dad's service. And now we've got grandkids and we've got great grandkids and it's a generational thing.

Quintrell's book is called "My 365 Days with the Wolfhounds in Vietnam 1968-1969."

John Quintrell: I wrote the book for the guys that I served with and the guys that got killed in my unit. I was in the 2nd Platoon of the 2-27th Wolfhounds, and in the 365 days that I was there there were 45 of my men killed in combat. So, I was in a highly, I was in a high combat unit. We were on the Cambodian border, most of the time. We operated in Cambodia when the government said we weren't in Cambodia. And so I decided I wanted to let people know what the truth was about what had happened in Vietnam.

Full audio with John Quintrell and Aaron Flint:

Book cover. Book cover. loading...