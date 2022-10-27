How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…

Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.

Montanans Have Power in Their Vote

The website WalletHub has looked at the voting power of every state in Senate, House, and Gubernatorial elections. Montana, in the overall rankings, is actually in the top 10 most influential and powerful states during election season. This is based on a number of factors, but one of the largest is the main political lean of the state.

The study found that red states (Republican-leaning) have more powerful and influential voters than blue states (Democrat-leaning). However, they also found that voter power has dropped since the 1960 Presidential election in all three types of elections that are highlighted. This is very interesting to me, but the reasons for this could be any number of factors.

This Proves My Original Theory Wrong

Montanan votes are most powerful in Senate and Gubernatorial elections, with Montana being the 8th most powerful voting for Senators, and 9th in voting for our Governor. However, Montana also has quite a powerful voting force in House elections, sitting at 11th place. Overall, my idea that our vote doesn't matter is proven wrong here.

What do you think about this study? Does it make you more likely to vote in the future? Regardless, I think I'm going to head to the voting polls this year to make sure my vote gets heard.