Goodbye Petunias, Hello Election and Flakesgiving Season: Paul’s Farmer Finishers

It's just about over, this weather we have been having lately in Billings is coming to an end this weekend.

Hey, petunias it's been nice knowing you. With snow and ice and freezing temps this weekend that's the end of my flowers and the end of the gardens. You knew it was coming.

Petunias Credit: Paul Mushaben, TSM loading...

This week we also made some headway on finding out about the curriculum on human sexuality your children will be learning about in Billings School District 2.

Today we had a great conversation with the school district's curriculum director and he was great. Going to work with us and give us what we need to share with you folks so YOU can decide what's best for your children and alternatives for them including the textbooks they used so stay tuned for that.

Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash Photo by Kenny Eliason on Unsplash loading...

Next week is the last week in October so we are wrapping up getting people qualified for the Flakes Trip 2023.

The big event is on November 12th so try to qualify in the next couple of weeks for the best party in Billings.

Akumal Secrets Mexico Flakes Trip Credit: Mark Wilson, Townsquare Media loading...

Get your ballots filled out and return them as soon as possible as every vote matters in Montana.

Polls will be open on November 8th from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and if you vote in person you will vote at Metra.

Californians Head To The Polls For Early Voting Ahead Of Super Tuesday Credit: Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images loading...

Start collecting money around the office too over the next couple of weeks for Flakesgiving.

This year the price of turkeys is up almost 70% so we will need a good year of donations to help with the philanthropic work that we couldn't do without you.

Photo: Johnny Vincent Photo: Johnny Vincent loading...

Should be a busy week next week so stay tuned and stay safe...

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.