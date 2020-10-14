Montana Weather: Fires to Snow

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

This is typical for Montana: fighting fires last week and plowing snow this weekend. We have all been asking for moisture and this is what we get. It doesn't matter to me, I'll take whatever I can get at this point. The pass is already closed so we don't have to worry about that. They are trying to wrap up the paving project on 27th, good thing. Most public events have been canceled now thru Nov. 9th so stock up on firewood and catch up on your sleep this weekend. Sounds like a plan. See ya tomorrow at 5.