Montana Will Try to Legalize Pot

Hold on, here we go. Petitions are going around to gather signatures to put a recreational marijuana bill to voters this year. If it meets the requirements you can bet the farm it will get enough signatures to qualify. The thought of recreational dope scares me, but not as much as getting an entirely new group of voters to the booth. I'm going to make a prediction. If that initiative makes the ballot, Kathleen Williams will win the House seat in Montana. You will see voters come out from everywhere to vote. And as long as they're there...See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.