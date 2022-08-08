Montana’s Drunk Tweets May Just Be the Absolute Best Ever

One can only assume drunken tweets will follow a long night of debauchery. Trust me, in my college days, I was there. So, I can say from experience that Montana's got some of the funniest and most amazing drunk tweets in the country. We like to have fun here in Big Sky Country, and I think these tweets sum up our enjoyment really well.

WARNING: These tweets may contain adult themes and foul language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Even in Cabo, you can still miss Montana.

Vacations are great, but sometimes you miss sleeping in your own bed. Either that or you just miss drinking in Montana because it's better than drinking where you are.

Laptop drunk tweets are still drunk tweets.

This person has let us know that their drunk tweets will be limited because only their laptop is connected to the internet. However, they still drunk tweeted, so I think this tweet just didn't need to happen.

Maybe he should commit to his plans if this is what happens.

It does sound like he had quite the night, but it just doesn't sound like he met his goal on this tweet. What do you think?

She must really like that Del Taco Del Scorcho Sauce.

Every time I go through the Taco Bell drive-thru, I always make sure to get a decent amount of hot sauce to compliment my burritos. However, never have I ordered specifically 100 sauce packets. This is magical, and I'm so glad they did this for her.

Oops...

I've made impulsive purchases before while intoxicated, especially online purchases. But, I don't think I've ever purchased a horse while drunk before. She's definitely got me beat on this one.

Get our free mobile app

I think we absolutely have the most awesome drunk tweets in America. These are proof of that. Do you think you have these beat? Let us know on social media.

20 Montana Distilleries You Have to Visit The Montana distillery scene is certainly taking off, and with the access to local ingredients, you can feel good about supporting these establishments all across the state. Here are 20 distilleries that are worth a visit.