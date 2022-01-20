New Baseball Team in Montana Debuts Exciting Name

If you love the national pastime of baseball and live here in Montana, then we have some fantastic news for you.

406 MT Sports announced that the new team out of Kalispell, Montana, will play in the Pioneer League and will be officially called the Glacier Range Riders. The new baseball team will debut this year, and the Range Riders' first home game will be played at Flathead Stadium on May 23rd.

The Glacier Range Riders were inspired by the name of the range riders, who protected the area that is now Glacier National Park. The main mascot for the team will be a mountain goat.

First off, picking a mountain goat as their mascot is a phenomenal choice. Think about all the great merchandise from the hats, hoodies, and jerseys with a mountain goat logo. Plus, if they get a mascot outfit that will have so many photo opportunities.

The Pioneer League will now have four teams from Montana. The Missoula Paddleheads, Billings Mustangs, and the Great Falls Voyagers are all in the Pioneer League s well and had huge success last year.

Baseball has been on the rise in Montana for the past few weeks. The Montana High School Association announced baseball will now be a sanctioned high school sport starting next year. With the Pioneer League adding another team in Montana, it's obvious folks here in the Big Sky State love baseball.

The only question I have is, when is Bozeman going to get a team? All of the biggest cities in Montana have a team, and even Butte has their independent baseball team. So could Bozeman see a team soon? They could build the stadium right off of Airport Way between Belgrade and Bozeman. That would be a perfect location to bring both communities together.

Just an idea.

For more details on the new team in Kalispell, check out the Glacier Range Riders.

