Flathead Cherry Juice Wins Big Award

What's one of your best memories as a kid? I can tell you some of my best memories as a kid came from skiing Big Mountain in Whitefish, walking across the railroad tracks to a quiet cove on Whitefish Lake, jumping off the docks into Flathead Lake, and of course, picking cherries off of the cherry trees around Flathead Lake.

When I first tried Tabletree Cherry Juice, it definitely brought back some memories. It also tasted pretty dang good in some Bighorn Bourbon from Willie's Distillery, or even on its own for a fresh glass of juice first thing in the morning.

Tabletree Cherry Juice comes from the Bigfork and Polson areas, and they just landed the silver award in the Juices and Beverages category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s 2021 "sofi" Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry.

Tabletree Vice President Susan Snow:

We are so excited that Tabletree Cherry Juice has won this award. Winning a sofi award and being recognized by the industry for our commitment to quality and flavor is a huge honor. The sofi Award is the ultimate stamp of approval and we are so proud to claim the silver this year.

This is on top of several other awards they've received, including “Best in Show” at the 2020 Made in Montana show, “Best Pure Juice” at the World Juice Conference in Spain in 2012, and “Best New Juice or Nectar” for their apple juice in 2013 in Cologne, Germany.

Looking for some more drink options featuring Tabletree Cherry Juice?