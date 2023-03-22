What’s Better, Ford Or Chevy? Let’s End This Debate Right Now
All my life I've heard the debate whether a Chevy or a Ford is the best pickup. I've even seen some pretty good voice raisers go down in the bar when people have a couple of cold ones and get a little too riled up about which pickup is the best.
My late husband was a Chevy man. It's ironic that the transmission on his Chevy was out when he died. And the paint was chipping. It was only about ten-fifteen years old, barely a teenager in pickup years. Just sayin'.
I grew up with a daddy who loved his Ford pickups. (For the record, never once did a tranny go out or the paint chip, but I digress.) I even learned to drive in a 1970 Ford. My dad had that thing for 30 years. What a rig that was. PLUS, we had an old Ford pickup from the 50's on the farm my dad made into a sprayer. It was super cool.
I decided to find out for myself which way Montana really goes when it comes to buying a pickup, either used or new. I used the most highly scientific method available to a radio announcer who writes articles; Google searches, and 2 websites who did the same Google search as I did, KRON4 and Freep.
The most Googled new pickup in Montana is:
The Ford F-150, of course. It's been the best selling pickup for over 40 years.
The most Googled used pickup in Montana is:
The Ford F-150, of course. Again, it's been the best selling pickup in America for over 40 years. In fact, the Ford F series is the best selling pickup in THE WORLD. Chevy Silverado is a very distant second.
#1 In The World
#2 In The World
Hopefully, I have single-handedly put this to rest. Something tells me I haven't.
