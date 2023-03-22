What’s Better, Ford Or Chevy? Let’s End This Debate Right Now

All my life I've heard the debate whether a Chevy or a Ford is the best pickup. I've even seen some pretty good voice raisers go down in the bar when people have a couple of cold ones and get a little too riled up about which pickup is the best.

Get our free mobile app

My late husband was a Chevy man. It's ironic that the transmission on his Chevy was out when he died. And the paint was chipping. It was only about ten-fifteen years old, barely a teenager in pickup years. Just sayin'.

I grew up with a daddy who loved his Ford pickups. (For the record, never once did a tranny go out or the paint chip, but I digress.) I even learned to drive in a 1970 Ford. My dad had that thing for 30 years. What a rig that was. PLUS, we had an old Ford pickup from the 50's on the farm my dad made into a sprayer. It was super cool.

I decided to find out for myself which way Montana really goes when it comes to buying a pickup, either used or new. I used the most highly scientific method available to a radio announcer who writes articles; Google searches, and 2 websites who did the same Google search as I did, KRON4 and Freep.

The most Googled new pickup in Montana is:

The Ford F-150, of course. It's been the best selling pickup for over 40 years.

North American International Auto Show Begins In Detroit Getty Images loading...

The most Googled used pickup in Montana is:

The Ford F-150, of course. Again, it's been the best selling pickup in America for over 40 years. In fact, the Ford F series is the best selling pickup in THE WORLD. Chevy Silverado is a very distant second.

#1 In The World

Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150's Over Seat Belt Issue That Causes Fire Getty Images loading...

#2 In The World

Two GM Pickups Receive Worst Crash Test Ratings Getty Images loading...

Hopefully, I have single-handedly put this to rest. Something tells me I haven't.

LOOK The only list a Dodge pickup showed up on You'd think the most popular stolen cars would be brand new ones. That isn't the case though. See what are the most stolen vehicles in Montana.