My Dad’s 101st Birthday Inspired Weird Wednesday Listener Prompt

Today would have been my dad's 101st birthday. Even though I really miss my weekly talks and his wisdom, I'm kind of glad that he's not here to see what is going on in this country.

The old timers like that would be pulling their hair out trying to figure out what in the hell is going on. I know what he would say if there was a school that was trying to change a child's sex without telling the parents.

I know he's in heaven keeping an eye on what's going on.

This morning for Weird Wednesday we asked what people would like to see once they get there. Being able to eat anything you wanted was a popular answer as well as retaining that youthful figure. Much of that is still possible here in our universe but it takes work.

The one thing I wish we all had was a timer running that we could all check periodically which would let us all know how much time we have left. Some people wouldn't want to know but I would. Man, can you imagine the things that we would do and change if we knew?

I always tell the people to go on the Flakes trip when we have our get-together that we really should all do more of this. Hard work enables you to enjoy life more and we should while we can. My dad always loved the saying that youth is wasted on the young. It took me a lot of years to finally understand what that really means, but now I get it more than ever. I hope I get to almost one hundred as he did.

