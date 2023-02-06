Giving Away 45 Guns in 45 Days for a Good Montana Cause

Starting February 6, those who have purchased raffle tickets will be picked at random each day for a chance to win a gun a day. At the end, one big prize will be awarded -- and yes, everyone who bought a ticket(s) gets an equal chance of winning the grand prize, even if they've already won a day.

Keep scrolling to view all the daily winning guns.

Mark and Paul from The Breakfast Flakes on Cat Country 102.9 are picking the winners each morning live on air from the HUGE bucket of purchased tickets. If you bought a ticket, stay tuned each weekday on your commute or while dropping off the kids; you might just hear your name over the radio!

Listen Live From Anywhere Here Cat Country 102.9

The Billings American Legion will contact winners directly by phone at least 7-10 days following each daily drawing to set up prize collection. (Cat Country 102.9 and Townsquare Media Billings do not have the prizes in our possession. You will not receive a direct phone call from any TSM Billings representative if you win.)

Can I still buy a ticket for a chance to win a gun?

Yes! It's not too late. You can purchase them online here. BALB makes note: "Please note that any tickets purchased online after January 19, 2023 will be emailed, not mailed. You have the same odds of winning, you get your numbers quicker, there is no chance of losing them in the postal system and more of your donation dollars stay with the program!"

Look at all the guns the Billings American Legion Baseball is giving away for 45 days:

Monday 6-Feb-2023 1 Browning X-Bolt Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) WINNER KASEY COOKMAN #1585

Tuesday 7-Feb-2023 2 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) Threaded Barrel WINNER JASON ZAPATA #0904

Wednesday 8-Feb-2023 3 Savage 16/116 Trophy Hunter XP Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester) WINNER PATRICIA CLARK #2797

Thursday 9-Feb-2023 4 Tikka T3X Lite Stainless Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester)

Friday 10-Feb-2023 5 Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester)

Saturday 11-Feb-2023 6 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight Bolt Action Rifle (270 Winchester)

Sunday 12-Feb-2023 7 Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II Semi-Auto Rifle w/16” barrel (5.56 NATO)

Monday 13-Feb-2023 8 Weatherby Element Semi-Auto Shotgun 3” w/ 28” barrel (12 GA)

Tuesday 14-Feb-2023 9 Winchester SXP Hunter Pump Shotgun 3.5” w/ 26” barrel (12 GA)

Wednesday 15-Feb-2023 10 Smith & Wesson "Governor" Revolver 45LC/45ACP/.410 shotshell

Thursday 16-Feb-2023 11 Kel-Tec PMR 30 (22 Winchester Magnum)

Friday 17-Feb-2023 12 Henry Golden Boy Lever Action Rifle (17 HMR)

Saturday 18-Feb-2023 13 Browning X-Bolt Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (30-06)

Sunday 19-Feb-2023 14 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (30-06) Threaded Barrel

Monday 20-Feb-2023 15 Savage 110 Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (30-06)

Tuesday 21-Feb-2023 16 Tikka T3X Lite Stainless Bolt Action Rifle (30-06)

Wednesday 22-Feb-2023 17 Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt Action Rifle (30-06)

Thursday 23-Feb-2023 18 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight Bolt Action Rifle (308 Winchester)

Friday 24-Feb-2023 19 Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II Semi-Auto Rifle w/16” barrel (5.56 NATO)

Saturday 25-Feb-2023 20 Weatherby Element Semi-Auto Shotgun 3” w/ 28” barrel (12 GA)

Sunday 26-Feb-2023 21 Winchester SXP Hunter Pump Shotgun 3.5” w/ 26” barrel (12 GA)

Monday 27-Feb-2023 22 Smith & Wesson "Governor" Revolver 45LC/45ACP/.410 shotshell

Tuesday 28-Feb-2023 23 Kel-Tec PMR 30 (22 Winchester Magnum)

Wednesday 1-Mar-2023 24 Henry Golden Boy Lever Action Rifle (17 HMR)

Thursday 2-Mar-2023 25 Browning X-Bolt Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor)

Friday 3-Mar-2023 26 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor) Threaded Barrel

Saturday 4-Mar-2023 27 Savage 110 Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor)

Sunday 5-Mar-2023 28 Tikka T3X Lite Stainless Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor)

Monday 6-Mar-2023 29 Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor)

Tuesday 7-Mar-2023 30 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight Bolt Action Rifle (6.5 Creedmoor)

Wednesday 8-Mar-2023 31 Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II Semi-Auto Rifle w/16” barrel (5.56 NATO)

Thursday 9-Mar-2023 32 Weatherby Element Semi-Auto Shotgun 3” w/ 28” barrel (12 GA)

Friday 10-Mar-2023 33 Winchester SXP Hunter Pump Shotgun 3.5” w/ 26” barrel (12 GA)

Saturday 11-Mar-2023 34 Smith & Wesson "Governor" Revolver 45LC/45ACP/.410 shotshell

Sunday 12-Mar-2023 35 Kel-Tec PMR 30 (22 Winchester Magnum)

Monday 13-Mar-2023 36 Browning X-Bolt Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (300 Winchester Magnum)

Tuesday 14-Mar-2023 37 Bergara B14 Ridge Bolt Action Rifle (300 Win Mag) Threaded Barrel

Wednesday 15-Mar-2023 38 Savage 110 Hunter Bolt Action Rifle (300 Win Magnum)

Thursday 16-Mar-2023 39 Tikka T3X Lite Stainless Bolt Action Rifle (300 Winchester Magnum)

Friday 17-Mar-2023 40 Weatherby Vanguard Synthetic Bolt Action Rifle (300 Winchester Magnum)

Saturday 18-Mar-2023 41 Winchester Model 70 Featherweight Bolt Action Rifle (300 Win Magnum)

Sunday 19-Mar-2023 42 Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II Semi-Auto Rifle w/16” barrel (5.56 NATO)

Monday 20-Mar-2023 43 Weatherby Element Semi-Auto Shotgun 3” w/ 28” barrel (12 GA)

Tuesday 21-Mar-2023 44 Winchester SXP Hunter Pump Shotgun 3.5” w/ 26” barrel (12 GA)

Wednesday 22-Mar-2023 GRAND PRIZE!

45 Bear Archery Cruzer G2 Compound Bow Package Christensen Arms Mesa FFT Premium Rifle (choice of finish & caliber) Winchester Model SX4 Waterfowl Hunter Semi-Auto Shotgun (12ga) and Smith & Wesson M&P Sport II Semi-Auto Rifle w/16” barrel (5.56 NATO)