Motorcycle Crash with Serious Injuries in Billings

Billings Police are investigating an early morning crash where a motorcycle collided with a motor vehicle.

According to the @BillingsPD Tweet, the BPD Crash Team responded at the corner of Central and 27th St around 7:51AM.

BPD SGT Milam stated the Westbound lanes would be shut down for multiple hours while the BPD Crash Team investigates.

Serious injuries have been reported in the post.